In pictures: British football’s snow day

Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was postponed and other games went ahead in the snow as the weather continued to make its presence felt on Sunday.

The conditions also delayed the second-half kick-offs at Manchester City while the lines were cleared and at Livingston as Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from around the grounds.

The approach to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was shrouded in snow (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City head groundskeeper Lee Jackson swept snow off the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) shouted instructions (Martin Rickett/PA)

Snow fell on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor, named after the club’s title-winning former manager (Bradley Collyer/PA)

— Ian Parker (@iparkysport) November 28, 2021

Efforts to clear the Turf Moor pitch were in vain as Burnley’s match against Tottenham was postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021

Snow began to fall during Leicester’s clash with Watford (Tim Goode/PA)

Snow was cleared from the pitch prior to the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena (Jeff Holmes/PA)

David McGoldrick (centre left) shielded possession as Sheffield United took on Bristol City (David Davies/PA)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre) asked for a VAR check (Tim Goode/PA)