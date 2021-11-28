In pictures: British football’s snow day

The PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from around the grounds.

Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was postponed and other games went ahead in the snow as the weather continued to make its presence felt on Sunday.

The conditions also delayed the second-half kick-offs at Manchester City while the lines were cleared and at Livingston as Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

The approach to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is shrouded in snow
The approach to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was shrouded in snow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City head groundskeeper Lee Jackson sweeps snow off the pitch
Manchester City head groundskeeper Lee Jackson swept snow off the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, centre, shouts instructions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) shouted instructions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Snow falls on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor
Snow fell on Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor, named after the club’s title-winning former manager (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Snow is cleared from the pitch at Turf Moor before Burnley's match against Tottenham was postponed
Efforts to clear the Turf Moor pitch were in vain as Burnley’s match against Tottenham was postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Leicester and Watford players do battle in the snow
Snow began to fall during Leicester’s clash with Watford (Tim Goode/PA)
Snow is cleared from the pitch prior to the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena
Snow was cleared from the pitch prior to the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David McGoldrick, centre left, shields possession as Sheffield United take on Bristol City
David McGoldrick (centre left) shielded possession as Sheffield United took on Bristol City (David Davies/PA)
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre) asks for a VAR check
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (centre) asked for a VAR check (Tim Goode/PA)
Emmanuel Dennis scores Watford's second goal
Emmanuel Dennis scored Watford’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
