In pictures: British football’s snow day

Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham was postponed and other games went ahead in the snow as the weather continued to make its presence felt on Sunday.
The conditions also delayed the second-half kick-offs at Manchester City while the lines were cleared and at Livingston as Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from around the grounds.
— Ian Parker (@iparkysport) November 28, 2021
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021