Bad weather forces off Burnley’s game with Tottenham and racing at Carlisle

Premier League football and horse racing fell foul of snow and freezing temperatures in the UK on Sunday.

Burnley’s league fixture against Tottenham at Turf Moor was postponed due to snow and the day’s race meeting at Carlisle was called off after overnight frost left the track unfit.

Burnley’s game fell victim to the weather just under an hour before its scheduled 2pm kick-off.

? ???? ????????? ? Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it’s been deemed that the game can’t go ahead safely.#UTC pic.twitter.com/IhXjFdAtYF — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 28, 2021

Attempts to clear the pitch were in vain as the undersoil heating struggled to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed.

The announcement was made shortly after both sides had named their teams for the match.

Referee Peter Bankes praised the efforts of the ground staff to get the game on, but admitted safety concerns had to take precedence.

“They’ve worked as hard as they possibly could but within 10 minutes of clearing it, the snow was back on the field,” he told Sky Sports News.

Tottenham players Emerson Royal, left, and Pierluigi Gollini play with the snow as their match at Turf Moor is postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said: “It’s bitterly disappointing but I think the team made the right decision.

“You can see, 10 minutes ago they tried to cut off the snow, and now it’s worse than before. We want to play football and have great fun, but I think in this situation it is impossible.”