Wales and Scotland on collision course after World Cup qualifying play-off draw

Scotland and Wales will meet each other in a World Cup play-off final if they win their respective semi-finals.

Wales will play Austria at home in their play-off semi-final.

Scotland were drawn in the same play-off path as Wales and will have home advantage against Ukraine in their semi-final on March 24.

The winners of the Wales-Austria game will host the final against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Wales manager Robert Page believes his side have a “great opportunity” to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

“We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity,” Page told BBC Sport after the draw.

“We’ve worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw. We’ve got everything to play for.”

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1464270194549866499Qa

European champions Italy were drawn against North Macedonia, the lowest ranked team in the play-offs with a world ranking of 67.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, will have home advantage for that tie and would meet Portugal or Turkey in a potential heavyweight final clash.