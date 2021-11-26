On this day in 2009: Portsmouth appoint Avram Grant as manager

Portsmouth announced Avram Grant as their new manager, replacing Paul Hart at the helm, on this day in 2009.

Grant took over with Pompey bottom of the Premier League, having collected just seven points from their first 13 games of the season.

The former Chelsea manager had been due to receive a work permit for his director of football role at Fratton Park at the time and initially continued to work in that capacity.

Portsmouth’s Avram Grant during a press conference at the club’s Eastleigh Training Ground (Chris Ison/PA)

Grant took charge at Chelsea in similar circumstances two years earlier and went on to lead the London club to the Champions League final.

However, despite securing two wins and a draw from his first five Portsmouth games, Grant’s side were still bottom when the club were deducted nine points in March 2010 for entering administration with debts of around £65million.

Chelsea’s Didier Drogba celebrates winning the FA Cup after beating Portsmouth in the final at Wembley (Chris Ison/PA)