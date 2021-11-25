Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.

Jokanovic, left, has won only six of his 19 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge of the Blades (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Blades won their first league game in five on Tuesday night, 1-0 at Reading, and are eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League have been dwindling by the week, with Jokanovic’s side losing eight Championship matches.

Jokanovic signed a three-year deal to succeed Wilder, who had departed the previous March with the Blades lying bottom of the Premier League.

The club’s bid to bounce straight back has been hindered by injuries and they were dealt another blow on Tuesday night at Reading when John Fleck collapsed off the ball.