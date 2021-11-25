Manchester United in talks with Ralf Rangnick over interim manager role

Manchester United are in discussions to bring in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier Legaue club have identified the German, who is currently the director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, as a potential short-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United sacked Solskjaer last weekend after a poor run of results culminating in Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at Watford.

Michael Carrick is currently in charge of the first team (Richard Sellers/PA)

A deal has not yet been finalised with Rangnick. Both the 63-year-old and United are respectful of Lokomotiv and want to proceed in an orderly manner.

Rangnick has a strong reputation in the modern game and his style has influenced the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, managers at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Rangnick would be the short-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

He left Red Bull last year and took up his position at Russian side Lokomotiv this summer.

He has been linked with Premier League clubs in the recent past, including Everton and Newcastle.