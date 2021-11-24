Super League to be shown live on free-to-air TV in 2022 after Channel 4 deal

Super League will be shown live on free-to-air television for the first time in 2022 after officials agreed a two-year deal with Channel 4.

The Leeds-based broadcaster will show 10 matches a year, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ opening game against Warrington – Daryl Powell’s first league game in charge of his new club – on Saturday, February 12 with a lunchtime kick-off.

The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and will include two end-of-season play-off fixtures.

The move ends Sky Sports’ 26-year monopoly of live Super League and is a by-product of the new two-year agreement announced with the satellite broadcaster in April.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4. They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

.@SuperLeague ?? @Channel4 Super League is delighted to announce a landmark deal with Channel 4 which will see @Betfred #SuperLeague matches broadcast free-to-air for the first time in 2022 ? First up, @leedsrhinos v @WarringtonRLFC, Saturday 12 February, 12:30pm KO ? — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 24, 2021

Channel 4 Head of Sport Peter Andrews said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby league fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio, particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new national HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”