Rice Rice Baby and Marler burns Haskell – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

West Ham’s Declan Rice rapped the Vanilla Ice hit for the ‘Sing Your Dialect’ challenge.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 24.

Football

Declan Rice kept Twitter users entertained with a bit of ‘Rice Rice Baby’.

Patrice Evra met up with Akon.

John McGinn sent his best wishes to John Fleck, who collapsed on the pitch during Tuesday night’s game at Reading.

There’s another member of the Redknapp clan.

Jill Scott reacted to Kevin Sinfield’s heroics.

Bastian Schweinsteiger checked his calendar.

Cricket

Ian Botham celebrated his birthday.

Monty Panesar shared some festive advice.

UFC

It’s a hard life for Conor McGregor.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn had some travel woe.

Basketball

The athlete’s diet.

Rugby union

Joe Marler found an alternative use for James Haskell’s new book.

