Michael Vaughan omitted from BBC team for Ashes to avoid ‘conflict of interest’

Michael Vaughan has been left out of the BBC team for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia.

The BBC said it had taken the decision to avoid a potential “conflict of interest” in relation to ongoing allegations of racism.

The former England captain was stood down from his BBC radio show earlier this month after being implicated in allegations of racism made by his former team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which Vaughan denies.

“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”

Rafiq alleged Vaughan said “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” to him and a group of other players during a Yorkshire match in 2009.

Cricket is engulfed in a racism scandal following Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing testimony to a parliamentary committee last week (House of Commons/PA).

“It is extremely upsetting that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players.