On this day in 2008: Ricky Hatton beats Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas

UK SportPublished:

The Englishman was returning to the ring with a point to prove to himself and others.

Ricky Hatton signalled his return to form with a classy 11th-round stoppage of Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas.

Hatton was fighting for the first time since ending his partnership with long-time trainer Billy Graham.

And he dominated his match with the slick New Yorker to such an extent that Malignaggi’s trainer Buddy McGirt climbed onto the ring apron just 28 seconds into the 11th round to indicate the bout should be stopped.

Ricky Hatton outclassed Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas (Dave Thompson/PA)

Hatton said: “This was a career-defining fight for me. I think the thought going into this fight was that I was past it and to be honest, doubts began to creep into my mind.

“Have I had too many fights? Have I been in too many wars? Has the weight-making over all the years been like everyone was saying?

Ricky Hatton was fighting for the first time without long-time coach Billy Graham (Dave Thompson/PA)

“To have done so much in just seven weeks makes me very proud. I’ve got this fight against my nearest rival out of the way and it’s all about the future now.”

