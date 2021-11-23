Independent regulator and veto power – what to expect from fan-led review

Football’s governance is poised for a shake-up with the recommendations of a fan-led review set to be published late on Wednesday evening.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look.

What is the fan-led review?

Pleased to publish my interim findings from the Fan Led Review into Football Governance which include recommendations for an Independent Regulator, a golden share on certain heritage issues, much improved governance across football. My full letter is at https://t.co/ze2mZ6JkKH — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) July 22, 2021

It was promised by the Government as part of its manifesto for the 2019 General Election. The intention had been to wait until the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over but the Super League storm in April prompted the Government to kickstart it.

Who is involved?

Roy Hodgson is part of the fan-led review panel (John Walton/PA)

What is it expected to recommend?

Tracey Crouch said in July that in the review panel’s view an independent regulator for English football was required (Jonathan Brady/PA)

What else might be recommended?

UK football policing lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts described a pilot scheme to allow fans to drink in the stands or in their seat as “irresponsible” (Aaron Chown/PA)

Crouch said she and the review panel would identify proposals to give fans veto powers over reserved items such as the club badge, colours and competition, which could be held by a “democratic legally constituted fan group” and be used to stop any future attempts at clubs entering breakaway leagues.

It is also expected to look at how money flows within and between leagues, amid calls from the EFL for the scrapping of parachute payments to clubs relegated from the Premier League. Crouch told The Times in September that the review would call for a pilot scheme to allow fans to drink in sight of the pitch in the National League and League Two, a move which was criticised as “irresponsible” by the UK’s football policing lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police.

How can the recommendations become reality?

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston says the Government will move to enact legislation where needed to support the recommendations of the fan-led review (Fabio De Paola/PA)

What have football’s governing bodies said?