Football rumours: £10m for Man Utd to prise Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG

What the papers say

Manchester United will have to pay Paris St Germain £10million to secure Mauricio Pochettino‘s signature, according to the Mirror. And Spanish outlet Marca says the French club’s players believe the former Southampton and Tottenham boss, 49, will soon leave Paris and be replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal reportedly risk losing striker Alexandre Lacazette for nothing next year. The Sun says the Gunners will not discuss a new contract with the 30-year-old until the end of the season, despite the France international being in the final months of his current deal and able to speak with overseas clubs – with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Marseille among those understood to be interested – in January.