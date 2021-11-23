5 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino would be a good fit at Manchester United

The Paris St Germain boss has emerged as the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have placed Michael Carrick in temporary charge after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and are hoping to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season.

A host of names have already been linked with the Red Devils but Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as favourite to become the club’s next permanent manager.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five reasons why the Paris St Germain boss would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

Style of play

Tottenham’s attractive style of play was clearly defined under Pochettino (Steven Paston/PA)

Hungry for trophies

Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nurtures youth

Harry Kane, right, blossomed at Tottenham under Pochettino (Nigel French/PA)

Premier League experience

The former Southampton and Tottenham boss has plenty of Premier League experience (Chris Ison/PA)

Hands-on coach

Solskjaer preferred to observe from the sidelines after delegating training and tactical duties to first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, but there would be none of that with Pochettino, who is a disciple of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pochettino is heavily involved on the training ground in order to stay on top of every last detail. He places the emphasis on his players’ fitness and ensures clearly defined messages to every individual are delivered.

