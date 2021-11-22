The sporting weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

The best of the pictures from an action-packed weekend of sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as Manchester United manager came to an end in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard took their places in new dugouts for the first time for Norwich and Aston Villa respectively, but Eddie Howe was denied an introduction at Newcastle after catching Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton closed the gap on Formula One championship rival Max Verstappen to just eight points with victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford (John Walton/PA)
Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton
Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hamilton's victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points in the drivers championship
Lewis Hamilton’s victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points (Darko Bandic/AP)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe scores their side’s second goal of the game during a 2-0 win at Manchester United
Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe scores the side’s second goal of the game during a 2-0 win at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
