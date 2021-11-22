Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as Manchester United manager came to an end in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard took their places in new dugouts for the first time for Norwich and Aston Villa respectively, but Eddie Howe was denied an introduction at Newcastle after catching Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton closed the gap on Formula One championship rival Max Verstappen to just eight points with victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford (John Walton/PA)

Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lewis Hamilton’s victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points (Darko Bandic/AP)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)