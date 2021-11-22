Matthijs de Ligt not getting distracted by long-term Juventus future

Matthijs de Ligt has vowed to focus solely on his Champions League “dream” and not his long-term Juventus future.

Juve can secure top spot in Group H by completing the double over Chelsea with a win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

De Ligt is thought to be in talks over extending his current deal that runs until 2024, but the Holland defender insists Juventus’ European quest will remain top of the agenda.

Asked if a contract renewal was in the pipeline, De Ligt said: “At this moment I just focus on what I have to do on the pitch, how to help the team to improve our place in the table.

“Winning this trophy with this jersey is a dream, not just for me, but for everyone.

“We are improving game after game and we want to continue in this way.”

Juventus currently top Group H with four wins from as many matches.

Chelsea can draw level on points with the Italians with a victory on Tuesday that would take the pool-stage shake-up into the final round of fixtures.

Danilo will miss the Chelsea trip having been sidelined for two months with a thigh complaint.

Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie are all available however and have made the trip to London.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri believes his side will need a sharper killer instinct against Chelsea’s miserly defensive unit.

“Tomorrow we’ll play for first place in the group against the team that last year won the Champions League,” said Allegri.

“So it will be a very important test for us. We need to improve our conversion rate.