Gareth Southgate keen to learn all he can about Qatar human rights issues

Gareth Southgate says he will try and learn all he can about the human rights issues in Qatar before heading to the 2022 World Cup.

England boss Southgate, who has signed a two-year contract extension until December 2024, will lead the Three Lions to the first winter World Cup, to be held in Qatar from November 21-December 18 next year.

Same-sex relationships are banned in Qatar, while the country has also been widely criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, who have helped build all the infrastructure required to host a World Cup.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar, pictured during construction, is one of eight new stadiums built to host the 2022 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ve got to make sure that factually I’m correct, that we understand both sides of the stories.

“We would look to try to help the players so they are as prepared as they can be for those discussions when they speak publicly.”

Southgate said he and his squad are “much more aware” of dealing with human rights issues after some of his players were racially abused during Euro 2020 qualifying matches in Montenegro and Bulgaria in 2019.

“But it’s not 100 per cent clear, all the information and the exact truth, where we are now, and what’s historic and what’s current.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said the 2022 World Cup had already driven positive changes in Qatar.

“The first point we always make is we are not perfect ourselves as a country and we have to establish that early on when we talk about other countries,” Bullingham said.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor is one of eight new stadiums built specifically to host the 2022 World Cup (PA)

“That’s helped us get a bit of a picture. We believe the legislation that Qatar have brought in over the last few years has been strong progress from a fairly low base.

“With the removal of the Kafala system and the installation of the minimum wage, bringing through standardised contracts for workers and a maximum temperature and lots of other steps forward in the legislation.

“What is very clear though is that the legislation has to be applied universally and that has to be the next step and that’s where we’ll see the real progress come through.”

When asked if the FA had been given assurances that it will be safe for fans from the LGBT+ community to visit Qatar for the World Cup, Bullingham said: “We absolutely have been given those assurances.