From Bruce to Blanc – Potential candidates to take interim charge of Man Utd

Manchester United are looking for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following another chastening defeat on Saturday.

In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.

Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge, with United saying they will be looking for an interim boss until the end of the season.

Here the PA news agency looks at potential candidates for the role, with former United players featuring prominently.

Michael Carrick

? Michael Carrick will address the media alongside @HarryMaguire93 ahead of our trip to Villarreal.#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2021

The man in possession. Solskjaer had started his tenure in a similar role when named caretaker boss in December 2018 after Mourinho’s sacking and went on to win 10 of his first 11 games before being named full-time boss the following March. Carrick, 40, will hope he can turn things around in similar style to stake his own claim for the role. He has been part of the coaching set-up at United, originally under Mourinho, since retiring as a player in 2018 after a 12-year career at Old Trafford.

Luis Enrique

Could Luis Enrique do the job alongside his role for Spain? (Nick Potts/PA)

Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc might relish a return to Old Trafford (Phil Noble/PA)

Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick could be the answer to United’s problems (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is working under difficult circumstances at Derby (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Bruce