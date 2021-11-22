Are the next generation ready to topple Novak Djokovic? – ATP talking points

Alexander Zverev was the final winner of the regular season at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

The German’s success capped a year that was dominated by Novak Djokovic at the grand slams but hinted at a real changing of the guard.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions around the 2021 season and looks ahead to 2022.

Where does men’s tennis stand?

Novak Djokovic won three grand slam titles, including a sixth at Wimbledon (Bob Martin/AELTC Pool)

What about the next generation?

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned Next Gen champion after a brilliant season (Antonio Calanni/AP)

How about the Brits?

Anyone who predicted Cameron Norrie would be on the verge of the top 10 at the end of 2021 should buy a lottery ticket immediately. It is a staggering achievement for the 26-year-old and overshadowed another season of progress for Dan Evans. Things are looking brighter, too, for Andy Murray, whose body is finally allowing him to play and train consistently. But Kyle Edmund’s knee problem has now sidelined him for more than a year while strength in depth remains a major issue.

How is 2022 shaping up?

Was Roger Federer’s wave to Centre Court a real goodbye? (John Walton/PA)

Any other issues?

An Independent Safeguarding Report, commissioned by the ATP earlier in the season, has been completed. It represents a key element of the ATP’s overall safeguarding review to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse. — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 4, 2021