Who are the contenders for the Old Trafford hotseat?

Manchester United are on their hunt for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the chastening loss at Watford.

In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.

Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge, with United saying they will be looking for an interim boss until the end of the season, though several big names will be mentioned irrespective of that.

Here the PA news agency looks at potential candidates for the role.

Zinedine Zidane (unattached)

Zidane enjoyed incredible Champions League success with Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

Brendan Rodgers had a stint as manager of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino (Paris St Germain)

Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)

Erik Ten Hag is currently with Ajax (Tess Derry/PA)

Michael Carrick (Manchester United)