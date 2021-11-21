Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, according to reports.

Solskjaer’s position was believed to have been the subject of an emergency board meeting following their 4-1 capitulation at Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils now appear certain to part company with Solskjaer after their horror show at Vicarage Road made it five defeats from seven Premier League matches.

Solskjaer (left) replaced Jose Mourinho as United boss (John Walton/PA)

The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.

Substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back but United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis piled on the misery.

Solskjaer and his players approached the Manchester United fans at Watford (John Walton/PA)

The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.