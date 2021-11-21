New managers, sacked Solskjaer and goals galore – Premier League talking points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager while new bosses enjoyed decent starts at their new clubs.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.
The final straw for Solskjaer
The Manchester United manager, who had been under pressure following a run of four defeats in six matches, was sacked following another loss, this time 4-1 at Watford. United finished second to Manchester City last season but currently lie eighth, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Watford’s victory proved the final straw for the Norwegian.