New managers, sacked Solskjaer and goals galore – Premier League talking points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager while new bosses enjoyed decent starts at their new clubs.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.

The final straw for Solskjaer

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

The Manchester United manager, who had been under pressure following a run of four defeats in six matches, was sacked following another loss, this time 4-1 at Watford. United finished second to Manchester City last season but currently lie eighth, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Watford’s victory proved the final straw for the Norwegian.

The right time to be the new boss

Steven Gerrard, pictured, and Dean Smith both secured victories in their first games in charge of their new clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

No slip-ups for top three

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Goals, goals, goals

There were 36 goals scored in the Premier League this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

West Ham falter