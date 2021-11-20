On This Day in 2015: England appoint Eddie Jones as head coach

Eddie Jones was announced as England’s first ever overseas head coach in rugby union on this day in 2015.

The former Australia and Japan coach took the role on a four-year deal starting in December 2015.

Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster who paid the price when England became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group stage in a dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.

Eddie Jones had re-established himself among the top tier of internationalcoaches (Paul Harding/PA)

“The opportunity to take the reins in possibly the world’s most high-profile international rugby job doesn’t come along every day,” said Jones, who had guided Japan to a remarkable victory over South Africa in their opening World Cup Pool B fixture.

“I’m now looking forward to working with the RFU and the players to move beyond the disappointment England suffered at the World Cup and hope to build a new team that will reflect the level of talent that exists within the English game.

"Worthy winners" Eddie Jones congratulates South Africa and reflects on the #RWCFinal, read the full story ➡️ https://t.co/GI26fS5bN1 pic.twitter.com/oYmcrBKy6K — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2019

“I believe the future is bright for England.”

Under Jones’ leadership, England went on to complete a first Grand Slam in 13 years as they claimed the 2016 Six Nations title and then secured a 3-0 Test series victory in Australia.