Mason Greenwood misses Watford match after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old was a notable absentee from the side named to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing the forward’s positive test in his pre-match interviews.

Greenwood has been a key member of Solskjaer’s squad this season, scoring four goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old will have to undergo a period of isolation ahead of a key period for the under-pressure Red Devils.

United face a crunch Champions League group stage trip to Villarreal on Tuesday before travelling to Premier League leaders Chelsea next Sunday.