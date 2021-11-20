Fallon Sherrock beaten by Peter Wright in Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

?????? ??? ????????! ?

What. A. Match. ?

Peter Wright is into the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts after defeating Fallon Sherrock 16-13 in an absolute darting masterpiece!

Two trailblazers of the sport going toe-to-toe in a CLASSIC! ? pic.twitter.com/CVfOKf7oIP

