Beer time for Ben Foster after Watford’s win – Saturday’s sporting social

The surgery went well and now the recovery begins…I can't wait to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.Thank you for all your messages of support.Today, even from here, I will support the Team! Come on you Irons⚒#AO21 #COYI #WOLWHU @WestHam pic.twitter.com/kv3N7pYdKa

— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 20, 2021