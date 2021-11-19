Pat Cummins and Steve Smith in frame – who could be named as Australia captain?

UK SportPublished:

Australia are seeking a replacement for Tim Paine.

Pat Cummins and Steve Smith in frame – who could be named as Australia captain?

Tim Paine has made a shock exit from his role as Australia Test captain following revelations about a sexting scandal just 19 days before the start of the Ashes.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper was named as captain in the aftermath of the 2018 sandpaper crisis, but stood down at a tearful press conference in Hobart where he admitted a “private text exchange” with a former colleague – just 19 days before the series opener against England in Brisbane.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key contenders to replace Paine in the role.

Pat Cummins

Cummins is already vice-captain and could be in line to take the helm
Cummins is already vice-captain and could be in line to take the helm (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Smith

Smith could be the obvious choice having captained the side successfully in the past
Smith could be the obvious choice having captained the side successfully in the past (Mike Egerton/PA)

Travis Head

Head has been Australia vice-captain in the past
Head has been Australia vice-captain in the past (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne could be a choice for the future
Labuschagne could be a choice for the future (Mike Egerton/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News