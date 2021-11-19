Pat Cummins and Steve Smith in frame – who could be named as Australia captain?

Tim Paine has made a shock exit from his role as Australia Test captain following revelations about a sexting scandal just 19 days before the start of the Ashes.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper was named as captain in the aftermath of the 2018 sandpaper crisis, but stood down at a tearful press conference in Hobart where he admitted a “private text exchange” with a former colleague – just 19 days before the series opener against England in Brisbane.