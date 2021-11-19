On this day in 2007: Wigan appoint Steve Bruce

Dave Whelan hailed “one of the best young managers in the land” after confirming he had agreed a deal to lure Steve Bruce away from Premier League rivals Birmingham on November 19, 2007.

Latics secured Bruce on a four-year deal having agreed to pay Birmingham £3million compensation.

Then-chairman Whelan told Sky Sports News: “I’m delighted we’ve got him. I think he’s a big loss for Birmingham and a big signing for Wigan Athletic.”

Steve Bruce joined Wigan in 2007 (Clint Hughes/PA)

Bruce previously managed Latics for a brief period towards the end of the 2000-01 season. Whelan’s decision was therefore made easier – despite his annoyance over Bruce’s departure to manage Crystal Palace in 2001.

Whelan added: “I was annoyed when he walked away but I didn’t give him a

contract, and he came for the last six weeks of the season.

Steve Bruce had previously left Wigan to join Crystal Palace (Andy Gatt/PA)