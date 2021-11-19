New managers, under-fire ones and in-form Gunners: Premier League talking points

The latest round of Premier League fixtures promises to be a big one for both new managers and those under pressure.

Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith will take charge of their latest clubs for the first time, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights to come back from another chastening loss and Antonio Conte attempts to stamp his authority on his Tottenham team.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the taking points surrounding he weekend’s games.

Ole on the brink?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure ahead of the Premier League trip to Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Howe’s it going?

EH on his first match feelings: "I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm under no illusions about our current situation and what we need to do. Tomorrow is a massive day for the football club and the atmosphere will be a brilliant thing for us all to experience." pic.twitter.com/muU4d94nzQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 19, 2021

Eddie Howe will get his first taste of life in charge at Newcastle when Brentford arrive at St James’ Park for what already looks like a must-win encounter for the Magpies’ new head coach. Eleven league games have come and gone without a victory and a return of only five points has left them sitting in 19th place by virtue only of goal difference. Home clashes with the Bees, bottom-of-the-table Norwich and 18th-placed Burnley in three of their next four fixtures represent an opportunity, and one which they cannot afford to pass up.

Welcome to the jungle

Dean Smith is the new man at Norwich (Simon Marper/PA)

Harry Hot-spur

Marcelo Bielsa could have been forgiven for groaning his way through the international break as Harry Kane helped himself to no fewer than seven goals to take his England tally to 48. The Tottenham frontman had found the back of the net only once in seven games in all competitions for his club before plundering a hat-trick in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier win over Albania and then going one better in a 10-0 demolition of minnows San Marino. Bielsa’s Leeds head for North London on Sunday, when they will hope Kane’s goal-rush has dried up.

Gunning for the Reds