Jones fires up pack for daunting test – England v South Africa talking points

England are targeting a clean sweep of Autumn Nations Series victories when odds-on favourites South Africa visit Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the game.

Fired up England

The latest news ahead of a big weekend of action ?#ENGvRSA | #ENGvUSA — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 18, 2021

In a performance worthy of a boxing promoter, Jones lit the fuse on Thursday by outlining England’s determination to correct the South African perception that the home pack is “weak”. Jones has taken comments made by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in the wake of the 2019 World Cup final defeat as a slight to fire-up his team, declaring “our English forward pack won’t be weak on Saturday”. On this occasion the target of his mind games are not the opposition but his own players.

Rookies take centre stage

Bevan Rodd will be making only his second Test appearance on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Yokohama blues

England were well beaten in the 2019 World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

Rassie’s shame

Sad not to be with the boys !!Captain's Practice time now !! I do however get the feeling the 2 months will not be so bad as feared !!???? pic.twitter.com/ft7K2VgrUa — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 19, 2021

Whatever unfolds at Twickenham, South Africa’s architect of a glorious 2019 will not be there to see it. After two-and-a-half weeks of deliberation, the damning verdict on six misconduct charges made against Rassie Erasmus was finally delivered on Wednesday evening. The Springboks’ boss has been banned from all rugby activity for two months and must not engage in any matchday activities for almost a year. The 80-page written judgement revealed the human toll Erasmus’ hour-long critique of the match officials’ performance during the first Test against the Lions has taken on referee Nic Berry. Lamentably, Erasmus is being viewed as a martyr in South Africa where it is hoped his absence on Saturday will galvanise the team.

Midfield fireworks

Eddie Jones and @EnglandRugby will be looking for revenge after 2019 Rugby World Cup final as they face world No.1 the @Springboks at @Twickenhamstad on Saturday.?#AutumnNationsSeries #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/ddnVJWpmKR — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 18, 2021