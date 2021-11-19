5 talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run going in Argentina clash

Ireland end their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday when Argentina visit Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s in-form side are searching for an eighth consecutive win following a thrilling victory over New Zealand and a dominant display against Japan in the past fortnight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the Los Pumas encounter.

Robbie returns

Ireland’s final fixture of the calendar year will mark Robbie Henshaw’s first appearance of the season. The influential Leinster man has been thrust back into action having not played a minute of rugby since his summer involvement with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa due to a foot injury sustained training with his province. With fellow Lion Bundee Aki nursing a couple of knocks, the 28-year-old will join club-mate Garry Ringrose in the Irish midfield. Head coach Farrell hailed Henshaw as “world-class” during his pre-match press conference while backing him to slot in seamlessly.

Maintaining standards

Ireland produced a stunning display against New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)

A different heartbeat

Ireland pair Conor Murray, number nine, and Joey Carbery will start against Argentina (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pumas ready to pounce?

Argentina arrive at the Aviva Stadium on the back of a difficult 2021 which has brought just three wins from 11 Tests. Yet the hosts need no reminding of the dangers posed by the South Americans. Despite having won all nine previous Dublin meetings with their opponents, the Irish have suffered three shock World Cup defeats to Los Pumas – in 1999, 2007 and 2015 – with each resulting in elimination. It is just over 12 months since Mario Ledesma’s men secured their own headline-grabbing win over New Zealand. Having ended a seven-game losing streak with last weekend’s five-try success in Italy on the back of an admirable display in a narrow defeat to France, the visitors may be optimistic of springing another surprise.

