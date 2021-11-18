Wales welcome back Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright from injury

Wing Josh Adams and number eight Aaron Wainwright have recovered from injuries and will start Wales’ Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia on Saturday.

Adams was withdrawn just before kick-off when Wales faced Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue, while Wainwright missed that game because of a shoulder problem.

Elsewhere, prop Tomas Francis has successfully completed concussion return-to-play protocols and is recalled, and Seb Davies takes over from lock Will Rowlands, who suffered a head knock against Fiji.

?️ Australia will want to finish their tour on a high note as we’d like to finish our campaign on a high note….. Wayne Pivac on the Autumn Nations Series finale after naming side to face @wallabies FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/Yx03oEGgWm pic.twitter.com/hrtBDGjYPy — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 18, 2021

Other starters include centre Uilisi Halaholo – his first of the autumn – with Halaholo, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and spent 10 days isolating, partnering Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Scarlets’ 93 times-capped centre Jonathan Davies does not feature, with flanker Ellis Jenkins continuing as captain at the Principality Stadium.

Jenkins is joined in the back-row by Wainwright and Taine Basham, and there is a recall for British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones, who packs down alongside Ryan Elias and Francis.

Ellis Jenkins will captain Wales (David Davies/PA)

Wales are seeking a third successive victory over Australia, which includes a pool stage win at the 2019 World Cup, following a run of 13 defeats against the Wallabies.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “It has been a tough campaign, but one where we have exposed more players to this level of rugby, which all bodes well for the future.

“With the injuries we’ve faced, we have had to adapt, and those are opportunities that some of the players have taken very well.

Wayne Pivac’s side

“They will be hurting from that and they will want to finish their tour on a high note, as we would like to finish our campaign on a high note. It bodes well for a pretty interesting fixture.