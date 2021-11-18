The key factors facing Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in F1 title race

Lewis Hamilton breathed fresh life into his dreams of securing a record-breaking eighth world championship following a superb victory in Brazil.

The Mercedes driver is now only 14 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with three rounds remaining, including this weekend’s showdown in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key factors that might determine the fate of this season’s brilliant title race.

Experience vs Youth

Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to title fights (PA Wire)

With seven championships already under his belt, and a contender in three title deciders in 2007, 2010 and 2016, this season marks the 11th time Hamilton has fought for top honours.

However, despite being in his seventh season, Verstappen, 24, is in the championship mix for the first time. Red Bull might have won consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, but it is Hamilton’s Mercedes team which has won the past seven drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

Verstappen has shown few signs of cracking under the pressure of fighting for his maiden title but that could change as we reach the business end of the season.

Max power for Hamilton

Powered by a new Mercedes engine, Hamilton finished almost half-a-second clear in qualifying and then overtook 25 drivers in two brilliant comeback drives to keep his title hopes alive – all of this at a venue supposed to suit Verstappen’s Red Bull machinery.

Suddenly the pendulum of momentum has swung back in Hamilton’s direction on what could prove a pivotal weekend in this most absorbing of title races.

Off-track war

Mercedes and Red Bull are fighting their corner on and off the track (Andre Penner/AP)

Hamilton’s Mercedes car was disqualified from qualifying following the smallest of technical infringements. The DSQ came after Red Bull lodged a complaint.

Mercedes were aggrieved that Red Bull were not pulled up for fiddling with Verstappen’s rear wing at previous races, and that Verstappen escaped punishment for running Hamilton off the road on lap 48 of 71.

The feud between the warring teams will continue until the final chequered flag drops in Abu Dhabi.

New venues

Hamilton and Verstappen will renew their rivalry in Doha this weekend for the first Qatar Grand Prix, and then Jeddah, following a week’s break, for the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP.

Both venues are new to the sport’s schedule and the quickest team to master the respective circuits will go a long way to determining whether Hamilton or Verstappen wins the title.

Covid-19

