Raducanu’s rise and Barty answers critics – WTA season review and a look ahead

A long women’s tennis season drew to a close on Wednesday night as Garbine Muguruza lifted the WTA Finals trophy.
Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph was the wildest moment of another year where, beyond a handful of players, hierarchies meant little and unpredictability reigned.
Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions around 2021 and looks ahead to next season.
Where does women’s tennis stand?
Player of the season?
What about the negatives?
The biggest story of the season aside from Raducanu surrounded Naomi Osaka’s struggles with anxiety and press scrutiny. Her French Open withdrawal was an unedifying spectacle all round and, although she returned to the court, it was clear the Japanese star remained uncomfortable. One of the big wishes for 2022 must be that Osaka finds happiness on a tennis court again, because the sport is stronger with her in it.
What will be the other focal points in 2022?
There will be a huge amount of attention on Raducanu as she undertakes her first full season on the tour and, if previous years are anything to go by, look out for plenty more players making big moves up the rankings. Serena Williams has not been seen on court since Wimbledon and a 24th grand slam singles title now appears unlikely, while the China question is set to be an ongoing theme.
What’s the China question?
China has become by far the most important market for the WTA but no tournaments have been held there for two years because of the coronavirus epidemic. Other venues have stepped in impressively, not least Guadalajara as host of a joyous WTA Finals, while the news concerning Peng Shuai has put the sport’s future in the country in doubt. At a time when the financial picture is still uncertain, this is a pivotal moment for the tour.