Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.
Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.
Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?
Is Gerrard using Villa as a stepping stone?
What are his short-term and long-term aims?
Gerrard has been tasked with delivering European football by Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, but was careful not to set any immediate targets other than to start climbing the Premier League table. “It’s about me putting my stamp on this team alongside my staff and me proving that I can improve Aston Villa as a football club. I can improve their position in the league and we’ve got the FA Cup coming.”