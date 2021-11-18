Cricket figures named by Azeem Rafiq in evidence session and witness statement

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq has rocked cricket with wide-ranging allegations of racism in the sport, delivering a damning testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

The publication of his witness statement to a now-settled employment tribunal amplified and extended the claims, which now affect several high-profile names.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the accusations and what those involved have had to say.

Gary Ballance

Gary Ballance issued a statement earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ballance issued a statement earlier this month admitting making a “racial slur” against Rafiq, but said he did so in the context of a long, deep friendship where both men said inappropriate things. He has not added to that since the hearing.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has denied there was any racial connotation in the naming of his dog (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hales said: “I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog.”

Matthew Hoggard

Matthew Hoggard has contacted Rafiq (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan is a former Yorkshire all-rounder (Jed Leicester/PA)

Bresnan tweeted that he “apologised unreservedly” for any part he played in making his team-mate feel bullied, but added: “I must though categorically deny his accusation that I ‘frequently made racist comments’. This is absolutely not true.”

Jack Brooks

Jack Brooks now plays for Somerset (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan was a player with Yorkshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Both Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan have supported Rafiq’s recollection of the 2009 episode, but Ajmal Shahzad has said previously he does not recall any racist comments. Vaughan was stood down from his last Tuffers and Vaughan show on BBC Radio Five Live but there has been no further word from the corporation.

Joe Root

Joe Root has spent his career with Yorkshire (Nick Potts/PA)

Rafiq said Root was a “good man who never engaged in racist language” but that he found Root’s recollections hurtful because he had “been involved in a lot of the socialising where I was called a ‘P**I’. It shows how normal it was that even a good man like him doesn’t see it for what it was.”

Andrew Gale

Andrew Gale (Adam Davy/PA)

He has declined to make further comment but Rafiq says he needs to leave his post for Yorkshire to move forward.

Martyn Moxon

Martyn Moxon is Yorkshire’s director of cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

He is currently signed off sick due to a stress-related illness. Like Gale, Rafiq believes he must go as part of Yorkshire’s renewal.

David Lloyd

Former player, coach and current broadcaster David Lloyd (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Byas

David Byas in action for Yorkshire (PA)