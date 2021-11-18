Alexander Zverev beats Hubert Hurkacz to set up Novak Djokovic showdown

Alexander Zverev booked a semi-final date against Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals with victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

Third seed Zverev bounced back from his narrow loss to Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday with a 6-2 6-4 success against Pole Hurkacz, who has lost all three matches on his debut.

After a promising display in defeat to Medvedev in his first match, Hurkacz was well beaten by alternate Jannik Sinner two days ago and was all at sea in the opening set here.

Sascha to the semis ? ?? @AlexZverev defeats Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 to qualify for the semi-finals in Turin! #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/28CdDAkgaT — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 18, 2021

The seventh seed won just two points in the opening four games and, although he improved in the second set, he could not build on some promising moments and dropped serve in the ninth game.

It has nevertheless been an excellent season for Hurkacz, who won his first Masters title in Miami and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Zverev’s victory means Thursday evening’s clash between Medvedev and Sinner is a dead rubber, with the former already assured of topping the group and Italian Sinner unable to reach the last four.

Fellow alternate Cameron Norrie was eliminated after losing his first match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but he still has a contest to play against Green Group winner Djokovic.

Cameron Norrie is looking forward to taking on Novak Djokovic (Luca Bruno/AP)

“He’s playing great. He’s firing. Really feeling the ball well. He’s really good in these conditions. It’s quite quick, the court. A little bit of altitude.