South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus banned for two months

UK SportPublished:

The charges were brought by World Rugby in response to Erasmus’ behaviour towards match officials during the series victory over the Lions.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activity for two months after six charges of misconduct against him were upheld.

The charges were brought by World Rugby in response to Erasmus’ behaviour towards match officials during the Springboks’ 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in the summer.

Erasmus is also suspended from all match-day activities, including coaching and media engagement, until September 30, 2022.

It means the mastermind of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup triumph will play no part in Saturday’s clash with England at Twickenham.

