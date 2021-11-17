George Ford to leave Leicester for Premiership rivals Sale

England fly-half George Ford will join Sale ahead of the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season.

The 28-year-old, capped by England on 77 occasions, has signed a three-year deal.

Ford, who returned to Leicester in 2017, will now leave Welford Road for a second time, having previously joined Bath in 2013.

??????? ?? ??? #???????????? ??????! ? Sale Sharks is delighted to announce the signing of George Ford ahead of the 2⃣2⃣-2⃣3⃣ #GallagherPrem season. ? Read more here ?#SharkTime | @AO — Sale Sharks ? (@SaleSharksRugby) November 17, 2021

Following the announcement, Ford, who elected against taking up an option to stay with the Tigers, said: “It has been the most difficult decision of my career.

“I am proud and grateful to represent this great club at Leicester and I will give my all for the rest of my time at Tigers.”

In a separate statement posted to the Sharks’ website, Oldham-born Ford added: “I’m excited about what the future holds – playing rugby in the North West, representing the club where I am from and helping drive Sale Sharks forward.”

Ford made his debut for England seven years ago before playing key roles in the Red Rose’s Grand Slam triumph and run to the World Cup final in 2016 and 2019 respectively.