Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid…but not until the summer

Real Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.

Adama Traore looks certain to leave Wolves in January and former club Barcelona have stepped in to become rivals to Liverpool for his signature, according to 90min. The 25-year-old Spain winger appears set to leave Wolves after talks over a new deal stalled. He has 18 months left on his current contract.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek could be off to Real Madrid in January, according to Fichajes. The 24-year-old Holland international could be prised away on a low transfer fee given his lack of game time in recent months.

James Tarkowski: Burnley are set to resist the temptation to cash in on the 28-year-old England centre-back – a target for West Ham and Newcastle – in January, and are willing to let his contract expire next summer, Football Insider reports.

