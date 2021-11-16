Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

UK SportPublished:

Injuries continue to hamper Wales as they build towards the Wallabies clash.

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.

Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.

John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis, meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Parc y Scarlets
Wales prop Tomas Francis (David Davies/PA)

Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following protocols, but I think it is unlikely they are going to be right.

“Tomas Francis is again following protocols, so we are a bit more hopeful on that.”

Wales v South Africa – Autumn Internationals – Principality Stadium
Wales’ Josh Adams (centre) in action against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

Number eight Aaron Wainwright has been recovering from a shoulder problem, and Humphreys said: “Again, it’s going to be a late call.

“He has made significant improvement, so hopefully he will be involved at the weekend.”

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News