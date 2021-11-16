The key questions answered as the Qatar World Cup line-up begins to take shape

England have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar next year, while Scotland and Wales will hope to join them via the play-offs.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the tournament and the issues still to be resolved.

When is the World Cup?

Teams will be looking to emulate France, winners in 2018, in Qatar next year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Which of the Home Nations will be involved?

England wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 10-0 drubbing of San Marino (Nick Potts/PA)

How do the play-offs work?

Steve Clarke’s Scotland will hope to advance through the play-offs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

When is the draw for the finals?

The draw for the 32-team tournament is on April 1 in Doha. It will coincide with the 72nd FIFA Congress, which takes place in the Qatari capital the previous day.

Who has already qualified?

SEE YOU ALL IN QATAR! I love football and I love my country. ⚽️??❤️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Db7WH3QuMm — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) November 14, 2021

As well as England; Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and Brazil have already secured their places and will join hosts Qatar in the finals. The full line-up for the tournament will not actually be known until after the draw. The inter-continental play-offs for the final two places, involving one team each from the Asia, CONCACAF, Oceania and South America regions, were originally scheduled for March but put back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are the times and venues of the matches?

? Turf has been laid for the first time at Qatar's Lusail Stadium – venue for the 2022 #WorldCup Final ?️ pic.twitter.com/vQiJtDNZ43 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 21, 2021

The tournament will be played at eight mostly purpose-built stadia – Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Rayyan, Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International, Lusail and Ras Abu Aboud. Seven of them – the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt arena in Al Khor being the exception – are in or a short distance from Doha, but all venues are within a radius of less than 60 kilometres. The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium will host the final. At the group stage, four matches will take place per day, at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time. The final will be at 10pm. Qatar is three hours ahead of the UK.

How hot will it be?