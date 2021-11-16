Premier League quiet on reports that chairman is on the brink of resigning

The Premier League has declined to comment on reports that chairman Gary Hoffman is on the brink of resigning.

According to Sky News, Hoffman is close to stepping down from the post following a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi-led consortium last month.

The reports have emerged with a fan-led review into football governance chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch expected to be published soon.

Newcastle were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium last month (Laurence Griffiths/PA).

Hoffman, who has widespread experience in the banking and insurance industries, has been Premier League chairman for around 18 months.

The League approved the takeover of Newcastle, which saw Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) take an 80 per cent stake, on October 7 after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, is listed as chair of PIF, but the Premier League was satisfied the state would have no dealings with the club.

