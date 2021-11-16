Lee ready for I’m a Celeb and Bellingham finds a fan – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16.

Football

Jude Bellingham was on the lookout for a fan.

Another treble for the England captain.

Billy Gilmour was excited for Scotland’s World Cup qualifying play-off.

Happy birthday Paul Scholes.

Thiago put in the work.

Cricket

Unlucky.

Boxing

Frank Bruno celebrated a milestone birthday.

Diving

Matty Lee got ready to head into the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ castle.

Swimming

Tom Dean was counting down.

Formula One

Felipe Massa greeted his former Ferrari team-mate Michael Schumacher’s son Mick.

Alfa Romeo announced Guanyu Zhou would become the first Chinese driver in F1 next season.

Here he was 16 years ago.

The driver he will replace, Antonio Giovinazzi, was philosophical.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was living the dream.

UK Sport

