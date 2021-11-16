Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.

The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.

Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.

The Headingley-based county has been rocked by Rafiq’s claims of racism (Danny Lawson/PA)

Their report into the matter has not been made public and the county’s handling of the case attracted heavy criticism, prompting the DCMS committee to become involved.

Rafiq, who has already agreed a financial settlement with his old club, will be followed in giving evidence by former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton, who resigned in the aftermath of the episode.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison is also due to appear before the DCMS committee (Yui Mok/PA)

It was already anticipated that director of cricket Martyn Moxon would not be attending having recently been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness.

The cross-party committee hearing, which will be chaired by Conservative MP Julian Knight and shown live on the BBC Parliament channel, will also take evidence from England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison. Other figures from the governing body will also appear.

Rafiq appeared to be embracing his opportunity on Monday, tweeting a video clip of a motorway trip captioned “time for TRUTHS”. The implication was that he was travelling south with new details to share.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has repeated his denials that he made racist comments towards Yorkshire team-mates, including Rafiq.

Vaughan revealed earlier this month that he featured in Yorkshire’s report into Rafiq’s allegations after being accused of telling four Asian players, “(there’s)

too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.

These claims, dating back to a match in 2009, were supported by former Pakistan international Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and, on Monday, also backed up by current England player Adil Rashid.

Michael Vaughan has categorically denied the allegations against him (Nick Potts/PA)

Vaughan responded in a letter to the PA news agency, which read: “I categorically deny saying the words attributed to me by Azeem Rafiq and want to re-state this publicly because the ‘you lot’ comment simply never happened.

“It is extremely upsetting that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players.”