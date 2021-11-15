On this day in 2016: Ron Dennis forced to step down as McLaren chief

Ron Dennis was forced to step down as chairman and chief executive of Formula One team McLaren on this day in 2016.

The long-serving boss, who oversaw 10 drivers’ championships and seven constructors’ titles, was ousted following a bitter boardroom dispute.

Ayrton Senna (left) enjoyed considerable success under Dennis at McLaren (David Jones/PA)

Dennis, who owned a 25 per cent stake in the business, was far from happy with the decision, which was forced through by his fellow shareholders.

Dennis had fallen out with Saudi businessman Mansour Ojjeh, who also had a 25 per cent stake. Ojjeh, a former business partner of Dennis’, had then become aligned with the team’s 50 per cent owner Mumtalakat, the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund.

“The grounds they have stated are entirely spurious. My management style is the same as it has always been and is one that has enabled McLaren to become an automotive and technology group that has won 20 Formula One world championships and grown into an £850million-a-year business.”

Dennis (right) was a key figure in the early career of Lewis Hamilton (left) (David Davies/PA)

His name remains synonymous with the glory years of the team, which most famously featured the title duels of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the late 1980s.