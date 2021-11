Wales conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium in Cardiff on Tuesday.

A positive result for Wales could secure them a home semi-final in the World Cup play-offs in March.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Bale blow

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not start the World Cup qualifier with Belgium (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Moore boost

Kieffer Moore has an impressive scoring record for Wales (PA)

Suspension concerns

Aaron Ramsey is among seven Wales players one booking away from missing the World Cup play-off semi-final through suspension (PA)

Belgium reshuffle

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has joined a lengthy list of Belgian absentees in Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)