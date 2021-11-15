Change the mood and ensure a happy Gilmour – Dean Smith’s Norwich in-tray

Dean Smith has been appointed as the new head coach of Norwich.
The former Aston Villa boss makes a swift return to the dugout following his departure from the midlands club to succeed Daniel Farke at the Premier League’s bottom side.
Here, the PA news agency sifts through Smith’s in-tray at Carrow Road.
Change the mood
Make Gilmour happy
Find the shooting boots
It is not difficult to see where Norwich’s main problem lies – they have scored a paltry five goals all season, two of which came in the win over Brentford last week which could not save Farke from the axe. Providing a regular supply line for main striker Teemu Pukki, who has proved he can score goals in the Premier League, will be crucial to their survival chances, as will finding goals from elsewhere on the field.