Change the mood and ensure a happy Gilmour – Dean Smith’s Norwich in-tray

Smith will also need to solve the Canaries’ problems in front of goal.

Dean Smith has been appointed as the new head coach of Norwich.

The former Aston Villa boss makes a swift return to the dugout following his departure from the midlands club to succeed Daniel Farke at the Premier League’s bottom side.

Here, the PA news agency sifts through Smith’s in-tray at Carrow Road.

Change the mood

Norwich failed to win any of their opening 10 games of the season under Farke
Norwich failed to win any of their opening 10 games of the season under Farke (Nick Potts/PA)

Make Gilmour happy

Billy Gilmour file photo
Billy Gilmour can shine for Smith (Joe Giddens/PA)

Find the shooting boots

It is not difficult to see where Norwich’s main problem lies – they have scored a paltry five goals all season, two of which came in the win over Brentford last week which could not save Farke from the axe. Providing a regular supply line for main striker Teemu Pukki, who has proved he can score goals in the Premier League, will be crucial to their survival chances, as will finding goals from elsewhere on the field.

Solve Cantwell conundrum

Todd Cantwell has not been involved for two months
Todd Cantwell has not been involved for two months (Nigel French/PA)
