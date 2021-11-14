On This Day in 2010: Sebastian Vettel secures first F1 title

Sebastian Vettel secured the Formula One drivers’ championship after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of a dramatic season, on this day in 2010.

At 23, the Red Bull driver became the youngest world champion in Formula One history and went on to win the title for the next three seasons.

It was an unlikely maiden triumph. The German had been 31 points adrift with six races to go and went into the final race of the season with a 15-point deficit to Fernando Alonso and seven points behind Mark Webber.

Sebastian Vettel won the Formula One drivers’ championship four times in a row with Red Bull (Martin Rickett/PA)

Following John Surtees in the 1964 season and James Hunt in 1976, this was the third time in Formula One history that the title winner had not topped the championship table until after the last race.

Ten pole positions and five race wins over the course of the season clinched the title for Vettel after a season of fluctuating fortunes for all the contenders.

There had been eight changes of leader in the standings over the course of 18 races, none of them involving the young Red Bull pilot.

Fernando Alonso let slip his commanding advantage in the final race of the 2020 season (PA Media/handout)

Vettel shared the podium with the two previous holders, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, who finished second and third respectively.

Vettel, who had finished second in the world drivers’ championship standings in his first season in 2009, followed his surprise triumph by dominating the programme in 2011, clinching his second drivers’ championship two months before the end of the season with 11 wins from 19 races.

Lewis Hamilton finished second behind Sebastian Vettel in the deciding final race in 2010 (David Davies?PA)

That year he also became the first driver in F1 history to win eight consecutive races in a season, a record he extended to nine straight wins by the end of the year.