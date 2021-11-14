5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when European champions Italy visit Windsor Park.
Hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but Northern Ireland restored some positivity with Friday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the match.
Third place on the line
The win over Lithuania moved Northern Ireland back up to third place in Group C, level on points with Bulgaria in fourth. Third is now the minimum target for Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland look for the best possible seeding going into the next qualifying campaign, so they need to match Bulgaria’s result in their game away to Switzerland. Anything less now will be a disappointment.