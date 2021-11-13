Hat-trick moves Harry Kane closer to England scoring record

Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Albania on Friday took him level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and into a share of fourth place on the Three Lions’ all-time list.

The Tottenham striker has scored two goals every three games across his 66 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the leading group.

Wayne Rooney – 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18

Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament – against Uruguay in 2014 – but his six European Championship goals leave him fourth among England scorers at major tournaments behind Kane, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Sir Bobby Charlton – 49 goals in 106 caps, 1958-70

The 1966 World Cup winner scored on his debut in 1958, just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his Manchester United team-mates. He broke Sir Tom Finney and Nat Lofthouse’s previous record of 30 by 1963 and scored twice in the 1966 semi-final, finishing one short of a half-century. He eventually saw his United and England records both overhauled by Rooney.

Gary Lineker – 48 goals in 80 caps, 1984-92

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner scored 10 major-tournament goals for England – a record since matched by Kane – and managed five international hat-tricks including four-goal hauls against both Spain in 1987 and Malaysia in 1991. A missed penalty against Brazil in 1992 would have equalled the record then held by Charlton.

Jimmy Greaves – 44 goals in 57 caps, 1959-67

Greaves’ average of three goals every four games (0.77 goals per match) is comfortably the highest on this list and he was part of the World Cup-winning squad, but missed the final stages through injury. Kane could also have his status as Tottenham’s record scorer in his sights should he stay with the club long enough.

Harry Kane – 44 goals in 66 caps, 2015-present

Just 28, Kane has time on his side to continue climbing the ranks. Friday’s hat-trick was his fourth for the national team, the most significant coming against Panama at the 2018 World Cup where he won the Golden Boot.

Michael Owen – 40 goals in 89 caps, 1998-2008